Margaret Arlene Siege, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Arlene Siege, 86, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a courageous battle with cancer.



Arlene was born on July 13, 1933 to Albert and Margaret (Dvoryak) Demaria in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharon High School class of 1951.

Margaret worked in central records for McDowell Bank until her retirement.

On June 1, 1953 she married her husband and high school sweetheart, the late P. Thomas Siege who passed away February 3, 2017.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharpsville where she was very active and volunteered her time serving in many different roles.

Arlene was well known as a good baker and cook. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, tending to her flowers and camping near Lake Erie with her husband and family.



Margaret is survived by her loving sons, Timothy Siege and his wife, Merilee, of Greenville, David Siege of Sharpsville and Brian Siege and his wife, Tina, Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Lisa Siege of Hermitage; grandchildren, Jennifer, Joshua and his wife, Tina, Timmy, Jr., Ryand and his wife, Nicci, Thomas, Carly, Hannah, Alex and Hailey and great-grandchildren, Max, Lily and Easton. Also surviving are her sisters, Carolin Bokandi of Corvallis, Oregon and Norma Jean Molinari of Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or charity of donor’s choice.



She was preceded in death by father, Albert Demaria; mother, Margaret Demaria; husband, P. Thomas Siege and sons, Donald Siege and Thomas Siege.



Friends may call Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.



