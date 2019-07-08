Margaret A. Pearson, Wampum, PA – Obituary

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Anna Pearson, 79, of Fletcher Hill Road, Wampum, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

She was born May 17, 1940, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Hill) Shaner.

She was married to the late Donald C. Pearson who died February 16, 1999.

Mrs. Pearson was an operator at the AT&T call center retiring after ten years.

She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and playing with her cats.

She is survived by three children, Dean G. Pearson of Wampum, Jay W. Pearson of New Castle and Shelia Bozlinski of Butler; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by and her sister, Colleen Hill.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.