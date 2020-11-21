Margaret A. McConahy, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. McConahy, 73, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 28, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Clyde and Esther Hulton Sutherin.

Margaret was a 1965 graduate of East Palestine High School and a longtime member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Prior to retirement, Margaret worked part time for Michele’s Flowers, Michael’s Pharmacy and Rite Aid. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, East Palestine # 467.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach with her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.

Margaret is survived by a son, Kelly McConahy of East Palestine; daughter, Kristy (Ian) Croft of Avon, Ohio and three beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley and Brooklyn Croft.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert “Bob” McConahy in 2018 as well as a brother, Donald Sutherin.

Following Margaret’s wishes to keep her family and friends safe, no services will be held at this time.

A private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

A celebration of life will be announced in the spring.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Prader-Willi Foundation Research in honor of her granddaughter Brooklyn at www.FPWR.org.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

