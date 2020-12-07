Marco D. Vogle, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marco D. Vogle, Sr., 46 of 10008 Harvard Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born October 3, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Reginall Allen and Germaine Vogle, moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan and Baltimore, Maryland, before returning to Warren four years ago.

Mr. Vogle was employed with Thomas Steel Company for two years as a skilled laborer, before retiring in 2020.

He was a 1992 graduate of Warren Harding High School.

He enjoyed basketball, football and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Pistons.

He married Adriana Lopez Vogel September 30, 2006.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn five sons, Marco D. Vogle, Jr. of Wheeling, West Virginia, Ausar Lee Vogle of Warren, Ty Vogle and Christian Vogle, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Markel Vogle of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his mother, Ms. Germaine Vogel of Atlanta, Georgia; eight brothers, Reginald (Melanie) Daniels of Waldorf, Michigan, Javon Mallory of Youngstown, Lavar Byrd of Warren, Rico Allen and Dontrell Allen, both of Cortland, Anthony Vogle and Sean Edge, both of Youngstown and Marcus Vogle of Atlanta, Georgia; ten sisters, Ms. Reticia Chatman of Warren, Ms. Brandi Perry of Columbus, Ms. Roshina Allen of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ms. Raven Allen of Mansfield, Ms. Lola Molden of Cortland, Ms. Brandi Molden, Ms.Della Vogle and Ms. Fetima Vogle, all of Warren, Ms. Conchetta Vogle of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Michelle Edge of Kent; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Ms. Jamie Foster.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 447 Woodrush Court, Comstock Park, MI 49321.

