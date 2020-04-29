Marcia Ruth (Ames-Adams) Hulburt, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Ruth (Ames-Adams) Hulburt, age 72, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020 with her husband by her side.

She was born on January 3, 1948 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Clare Louise (Porter) and Lewis Dwight Ames.

Marcia was a 1966 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and the Ashtabula School of Cosmetology.

On June 18, 1988 she married John Theron Hulburt.



She had an eclectic persona and was passionate about antiques, quilts, flower gardening, live music, anything cobalt blue, vintage automobiles and most especially cooking. Marcia enjoyed refinishing furniture, re-upholstering, caning chairs, puzzles, yard sales, flea markets, Facebook Marketplace and international travel, including Bermuda and Hawaii.

She was also an accomplished seamstress who created casual and formal apparel for memorable occasions. Marcia used her extraordinary gift of hospitality to bring joy and comfort to family, friends and strangers alike when preparing thoughtfully planned dinner parties, co-owner of the Two of Us catering business and Head Cook at Deep Valley Christian Service Camp. She is well known internationally for her absolutely amazing “sticky buns” cinnamon rolls.

Marcia was an active member of the Living Word Christian Center in Greenville, Pennsylvania where she was an ardent Prayer Warrior and Prayer Intercessor. She traveled to Kenya on mission trips in 2001 and 2006. Marcia and John also ministered with the Counseling Ministry at their church.

She was a lifelong resident of Andover and early on was employed by wide variety of businesses, including; Mr. Frosty, ADS Insurance, the former Miller’s Nursing Home, McCombs Law Office, Dr. Pollander DDS Office, Seeley Medical Supply, and Pymatuning Valley Schools.



Marcia is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 32 years, John T. Hulburt, her sister Nora L. Villella of Butler, Pennsylvania and her three children Lewis Dwight (Laura) Adams of Medina, Ohio, Karyn Louise (Joseph) Kuchta of Mayfield Heights, Ohio and Jennifer Renee (Bill) Stevenson of Linesville, Pennsylvania. She adored and was blessed with seven grandchildren, Zachariah Adams, Noah Adams, Andrea Kuchta, Grant Stevenson, Adam Kuchta, Isabella Adams and Emma Stevenson.



A celebration of life event will be held, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Living Word Christian Center, 21 South Maysville Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

