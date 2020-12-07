Marcia R. DePizzo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia R. Bianco DePizzo passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Heritage Manor.

She was born November 30, 1935 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to her parents Archie Bianco and Olivia Cesta.

Marcia was a graduate of Farrell High School and went on to train at Southside Hospital as an x-ray technician.

She worked at Southside Hospital for several years. While raising her family she worked alongside her husband at his medical practice for many years.

She devoted her life to caring for her family and their home. She had a flare for decorating and fashion and a green thumb with her plants.

She will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Renee (Matthew) Simari of Boardman and Roselle (Kenneth) Walters of Girard; her four grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Simari, Alicia (Charles) Stewart and Andrea (Grant) Herring; her brother-in-law, Guy (Karen) DePizzo; her brother-in-law, Raymond Whalen as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, the love of her life, Dr. Nicholas P. DePizzo and her beloved son, Dr. Nicholas P. DePizzo II; her parents; her brother, Archie (Marie) Bianco and her sister, Mary Whalen.

Private services were held Monday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Church with burial following in Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Specialized Senior Care, the staff of Heritage Manor, and Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and compassion.

Contributions may be made to Oblate Sisters, Fellows Riverside Gardens, and The Dementia Society of America in Marcia’s name.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia R. (Bianco) DePizzo, please visit our floral store.