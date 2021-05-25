Marcia Marie Felger Harrold, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 21, 2021, Marcia Marie Felger Harrold, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 18, 1948 in Salem, the daughter of Donald and Florence Mango Felger.

She was raised in Leetonia and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart Timothy Lee Harrold on August 30, 1969. She graduated from Kent State University and retired from Comcast after 26 years of service.

She had many passions throughout her life, golfing, bowling and playing cards, but family and friends were always her priority.

She was a devoted grandmother or “Nan” whether it was baking or going to the beach on vacation together. Supporting her grandchildren, she attended every possible sporting event or program that they participated in.

Marcia leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Timothy Lee Harrold of East Palestine; her son, Stephen T. (Karen) Harrold of Columbiana; son-in-law, Gary Steele of Westerville; a brother, Donald Felger of Chesterfield, Virginia and her grandchildren.

Marcia was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Steele and her parents Donald and Florence Mango Felger.

Marcia was a current member of Our Lady of Lords but was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic church for most of her life.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia with G. David Weikart Officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Marcia’s memory be made to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Family Care Services, Inc.

