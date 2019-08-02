Marcia L. Bortner, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia L. Bortner, 65, of Columbiana, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hospice House of Poland.

Marcia was born on September 20, 1953 in Salem, a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Pike) Keslar.

She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

She had worked for over 30 years retiring in 2017 as an office manager and accountant for Columbiana Chrysler Dodge.

She was Methodist by faith.

Marcia enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, reading, collecting baskets and her cat.

Her husband, Herbert W. Bortner, Jr. whom she married October 17, 1975, preceded her in death on August 12, 2011. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Keslar, in infancy.

She is survived by her brothers, Ernie (Janet) Keslar of East Palestine, Keith (Joyce) Keslar of New Waterford, Howard (Pattie) Keslar of Columbiana; her sisters, Joyce (David) Habeger of Salem, Beverly (David) Mannen of Montgomery, Texas, Beatrice (Neil) Herbkersman of Eaton, Ohio, Dawn Keslar of Woodbridge, Virginia and Terri (Mike) Fetters of Kent, Ohio and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Cindy) Bortner of Columbiana. She also leaves 19 nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in Marcia’s name to the charity of your choice.

Following Marcia’s wishes, no public services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.