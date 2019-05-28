Marcia J. King Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Marcia J. King of New Castle passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Sunday, May 26 due to complications of a stroke.

Ms. King gave the ultimate gift in her wishes to be an organ donor. She was able to save the lives of three people.

A retired nurse of 33 years, helping others was her passion. She previously worked as a burn trauma nurse for West Penn hospital in Pittsburgh and attended burn conferences in Las Vegas, Nevada and Israel.

Marcia was also an accomplished author and has two published pamphlets regarding burn safety that are still used in the hospitals to this day.

She also enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, collecting snowmen and making jewelry in her spare time.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father, the late Donald E. King of Butler, Pennsylvania and a brother, Brian S. King of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her children, Christoper Coyle and his wife, Melanie, of Butler and Dawn Davis and her husband, Matthew, of Bessemer; brother, Lenny King of Butler, Pennsylvania and Jeff King of Tennessee. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

As her wishes were to be cremated, there will be no viewing. Her ashes will be spread into Lake Erie as that was her favorite place to spend her time.

Her children invite you to come and celebrate her life as well as the lives of the ones she was able to save on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

