YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Ann Walker, 69, of Gastonia, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022.

She was born August 15, 1952, in Mahoning County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard John Valingo and Dorothy Hollabaugh Valingo.

Marcia spent a brief time hospitalized before she left us for her next journey.

Marcia, also known by those who loved her as “Moona,” enjoyed and cherished her grandchildren, as well as spending all of her money on them. She had a passion for decorating for all of the holidays and making the most stunning wreaths for all who entered our homes to see. Her special little friend “Johnny Cash,” the cat, will be forever meowing in her absence.

Marcia is survived by her daughters, Michelle Emerick (William) and Rikki Kistler; brother, George (Jerrilyn) Valingo; grandchildren, Mara Emerick, Shane McCracken and Charley Kistler; nieces and nephews, Jackie (Adam) Bowen, George (Sarah) Valingo, Jennifer Ross and Brandon Valingo; great-nieces, Aliviana and Scarlet and great-nephews, Camden and Jameson.

In addition to Marcia’s parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Valingo.

Marcia will be forever missed by all of her wonderful, loving and caring cousins with whom she truly enjoyed spending time.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Heart association in her memory.

