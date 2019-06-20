Marcia Ann (Ramp) Miller Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Ann (Ramp) Miller, 64, of 9 Penn Avenue, Apartment 708, Greenville, PA, formerly of 281 Coal Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1954, to the late, John and Julia (Johnson) Ramp.

Marcia was a 1972 graduate of Reynolds High school and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Marcia was a good cook and baker who loved to eat. She was a fun-loving and kind-hearted person who was always willing to listen.

Marcia was married to Ray I. Miller on December 2, 1972 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2016.

She is survived by four daughters, Wanda Miller and her husband, Roy, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Judy Miller and her companion, Mike Walker, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania, Jean Miller Brannon and husband, Tom, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Stephanie-Ray Bates and her husband, Robert, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Gabriel Cole and her companion, Jim Shetter, Deserae Miller, Samantha Miller, Kyle Roberts, Christian-Ray Roberts and Haley Roberts; several nieces and nephews; five sisters, Mary Kilgore and her husband, Don, Donnie Ross and her husband, Tom, Glenna Addisson and her husband, Ron, Judy Armor and her husband, Norm and Hope Long and her husband, Ed and one brother, Roger Stewart.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carla “Kay” Williamson and twin infant brothers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with Tyler Christman, family friend, of Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.