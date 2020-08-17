Marcia A. Dambacher, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia A. Dambacher, age 85, formerly of Davidson Ave., Greenville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville on June 2, 1935 to Edgar L. and Dorothy M. (Keck) Kamerer.

She was a 1953 graduate of Penn High School and worked for Greenville Area School District as a Secretary for thirty-nine years.

Marcia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she had served as a Deacon. She had been a volunteer at The Good Shepherd Center, she enjoyed golfing and bowling and was well known as an excellent cook.

On November 28, 1958 she married Francis X. Dambacher, he passed away on October 20, 2009. Marcia is survived by her son; Scott A. Dambacher of Greenville, a sister-in-law; Beverly Reimold of Greenville and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister; Barbara Jara.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd Center, 10 N. Water St., Greenville, PA 16125 or to First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours are Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Parlor of First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westminster Chapel of the church with Rev. David A. Dobi, Pastor of the church, officiating. All in attendance must wear a mask

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

More stories from WKBN.com: