Marcella R. Lewis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marcella R. Lewis, 82, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday evening, October 11, 2018, with her family by her side.

Marcella, who was also known as “Marcy,” was born May 20, 1936, in Hardin Hollow, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline Kelley and she came to Youngstown in May of 1953.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Lewis attended Highway Tabernacle in Austintown and was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed playing piano, crocheting and “making memories” at the weekly pizza parties.

Marcy leaves two sons, Donald D. Lewis of Youngstown and Michael (Glaydas) Lewis, with whom she shared her home; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Inez Rae York of Tucson, Arizona and a daughter-in-law, Jody Lewis of Youngstown.

Her husband of 54 years, Donald J. Lewis, whom she married September 24, 1951, passed away March 13, 2006. A daughter, Barbara Hardung; a son, James Lewis and three brothers, Patrick, Jack and Benjamin Kelley, also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Committal services will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Marcy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Marcy’s family sincerely thanks and gives a “big shout-out” to all the staff with Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Lewis and her family. The administrative staff, nurses, chaplain, nurse’s aides and managers involved with “mom’s” care all went above and beyond and the Lewis family greatly appreciates everyone’s compassion.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Marcy’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.