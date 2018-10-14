My Valley Tributes

Marcella R. Lewis Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 11, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 04:05 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marcella R. Lewis, 82, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday evening, October 11, 2018, with her family by her side.

Marcella, who was also known as “Marcy,” was born May 20, 1936, in Hardin Hollow, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline Kelley and she came to Youngstown in May of 1953.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Lewis attended Highway Tabernacle in Austintown and was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed playing piano, crocheting and “making memories” at the weekly pizza parties.

Marcy leaves two sons, Donald D. Lewis of Youngstown and Michael (Glaydas) Lewis, with whom she shared her home; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Inez Rae York of Tucson, Arizona and a daughter-in-law, Jody Lewis of Youngstown.

Her husband of 54 years, Donald J. Lewis, whom she married September 24, 1951, passed away March 13, 2006. A daughter, Barbara Hardung; a son, James Lewis and three brothers, Patrick, Jack and Benjamin Kelley, also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Committal services will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Marcy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Marcy’s family sincerely thanks and gives a “big shout-out” to all the staff with Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Lewis and her family. The administrative staff, nurses, chaplain, nurse’s aides and managers involved with “mom’s” care all went above and beyond and the Lewis family greatly appreciates everyone’s compassion.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Marcy’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 15 at the following approximate times:
12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Helen Louise Grim Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Grim Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • William Walter Perman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Walter Perman Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William "Bill" R. Cochran Obituary

    Rogers, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary A. Shrodek Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary A. Shrodek Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas John Gamble Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas John Gamble Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carol Ann McConnell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol Ann McConnell Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marcella R. Lewis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcella R. Lewis Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry Strozier Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry Strozier Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - October 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • John H. Greiner, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John H. Greiner, Jr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gregory A. Ray Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gregory A. Ray Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Judith E. Piccuta Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Judith E. Piccuta Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donna L. Semanco Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donna L. Semanco Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Edith G. Jibotian Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edith G. Jibotian Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mildred Robinson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mildred Robinson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help