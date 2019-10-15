Marcella N. “Dolly” Linamen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella N. “Dolly” Linamen, 84, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born November 13, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of Nick and Athena (Kantounis) Kayafas and had lived in Warren the past twenty-seven years, coming from Garrettsville and Mississippi.

A graduate of Cleveland Shaw High School, Dolly was a long-time member of Lake Milton Baptist Temple. She played the violin and had worked as an educational aide in an elementary school. She also enjoyed cooking and crafts. She and Ron had their own craft business, “Dolly’s House of Crafts,” for many years.

Precious memories of Dolly live on with her two sons, Mark Linamen (Vivian) of Garrettsville and Nick Linamen (Sharon) of Columbus; two daughters, Monica Morrall (Gary) of Warren and Melissa Campana of Ft. Myers, Fla.; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Hutras of Dover, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of fifty-five years, Ronald B. Linamen, whom she married November 1, 1954 and who passed February 18, 2009 and two sisters, Dorothy Charnas and Bea Space.

Services are 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Victory Christian Center, 4257 Tod Ave. N.W., Warren, Ohio 44485, with Rev. Mikel Lagaras officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Thursday at the church.

Interment will take place privately at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.