Marc R. Hill, Shenango Township, PA – Obituary

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marc R. Hill, 28, of Baden, formerly of Shenango Township, passed away on Monday, August 19 2019.

He was born in Ellwood City on October 10 1990 to the late John Crespo, and Christina Hill of Fombell.

Marc graduated from Shenango High School in 2009.

He received his training as an EMT from Medic Rescue. Marc worked for Medic Rescue Ambulance Service for several years.

He was an avid pool player, and played for several pool leagues in Ellwood City and the Beaver Valley.

Marc is survived by his mother, Christina Hill of Fombell . He is also survived by one sister, Nikole Hill of Monaca and maternal grandparents, James R. (and Karen) Hill of Fombell. Several aunts, uncles and half brothers and half sisters also survive.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Marie Crespo and a half brother, Mark Crespo.

No visitation is planned.

A Memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Lillyville Church of God, Hickernell Road, Ellwood City, with pastor, Rev. Dennis Arndt, officiating.

Family and friends may gather at the Church on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, to defray expenses.

The TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 6TH Street, Ellwood City, is entrusted with arrangements.

