Malinda Coleman Gavins, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Malinda Coleman Gavins, will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Morefield Cemetery.

Malinda transitioned from labor to rest on December 25, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Malinda was born was born February 16, 1960, a daughter of James and Marden Brewer Coleman.

She graduated from Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She continued her education at Mercyhurst College earning a degree in social work, in 1993 she completed her master’s degree in education in rehabilitation counseling.

Malinda began her career under the umbrella of the Mahoning County Transitional Services which later became the Boardman Group renamed as Compass Family and Community Services. With 32 years of service she held several positions, vocational rehab specialist and case manager. Since 1995 Malinda served as director and program manager of Sojourner House.

She was a founding member of the women of color conference. She also received a proclamation from Mayor John A. McNally IV of Youngstown Ohio for 25 years of outstanding service. Malinda loved and was a faithful member a Valley Baptist Church where is she served as the Director of the youth Department, chairwoman of the women’s day, served on the Women’s Fellowship, budget committee, number two Usher board, inspirational chorus, pastor’s anniversary committee and the church anniversary committee in the behavioral health committee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister, Jenneta Coleman; her niece, Laetitia Coleman whom she helped raise; two great-nephews, Robert Simmons, Jr. and Khiry Howell-Coleman; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Washington Funeral Home 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.