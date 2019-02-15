Watch Live: 27 First News

Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

Posted: Feb 15, 2019

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 04:23 PM EST

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Magdalene M. Maslach, 92, passed away Friday, February 15.

Magdalene was born March 2, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Helen Danisewicz Johns and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated in 1943 from South High School and went on to start her business career as a managing cosmetologist and master colorist, owning Marilyn’s Styling Salon in Hubbard and a home salon in Coitsville. Towards the end of her career, Maggie and her daughter, Marcia, worked together in the salon at Park Vista for 13 years. She brought joy to all she encountered as she had empathy and compassion for all.

Maggie was a member of the Polish National Catholic Church of the Southside of Youngstown and was involved in various organizations during her career. Her busy social calendar will be missed by her family and friends. 

Throughout her life, Maggie was always a caregiver not only to people but many animals as well. She was very kind hearted to all she met. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her happy place was on her farm on Oak Street Extension in Coitsville, surrounded by her many pets and wildlife.

Her husband, Joseph, whom she married in 1944, passed away, June 4, 1979.

Maggie will be greatly missed by her children, Marilyn (Ed) Maro of Bradenton, Florida, Joseph (Talva) Maslach of Canfield, Marcia Bumbas of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Patricia (Dr. Ed Toggart) Maslach Toggart of Corvallis, Oregon. In addition she leaves grandchildren, Valerie (Dr. Don) Moffa of Hudson, Ed (Lisa) Maro of Bradenton, Florida, Melissa Dubos of Boardman, Amanda (Lenny) Liguore of Rustin, Florida, Stephanie (David) Kveton of Charleston, South Carolina and  Carrie Burns of Portland, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Doni, Charlie and Caroline Moffa, Autumn and Lilly Liguore and Bryn Rose Kveton and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by sisters, Olga Sadinski, Sophie Paskiewicz, Mary Kapasta and Helen Glista.

Per Maggie’s request, there will be no calling hours. 

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to send a special thanks, to the amazing care that was give by the staff at Assumption Village.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Assumption Village or an animal rescue of your choice.

The Maslach family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

