Madison Ken Main, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison “Ken” Main, 61, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Ken was born in Ellwood City on March 2, 1958 to the late Madison and Dorothy Kettler Main.

He married the former Jill Barnes, who survives at home.

Ken worked construction; as well as, being a cow farmer.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandson and family.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his children, Carl and Ryan Main of Ellwood City; his brothers and sisters, Sally Main of Ellwood City, Betty Main of Wampum, Bonnie (Dennis) Fedder of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dorothy (Roy) Baney of Big Beaver, Carl (Sharon Mills) Main of Somerset, Steve (Jill) Main of Slippery Rock and Mike (Tamara Blackburn) Main of Ellwood City and one grandson, Carter Main.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City followed by funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Dennis Arndt of the Lillyville Church of God will officiate.

