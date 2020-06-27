Madge Deleane Sheldon, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) – Madge Deleane Sheldon, 85, passed away at 6:39 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on June 22, 1935, the daughter of Earl and Christine (Thellmann) Sheldon.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a legal secretary for the Cafaro Company for over 40 years retiring in 2015.

She attended Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Girard and sang in the church choir.

Madge was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan and enjoyed watching sports on tv and spending time at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers games. She also loved to travel and tap dance.

Madge is survived by two sons, Kevin (Teresa) Huffman of Howland and Kenric Huffman of Woodstock, Georgia and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Theodore Sheldon and William Sheldon.

No calling hours and funeral were held.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

