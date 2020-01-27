Madeline “Maddie” (Lucas) Murray, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline “Maddie” Murray, 90, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Maddie will be remembered fondly as a devoted wife and mother, a caring friend and neighbor, a dedicated member of her church and community and as the fierce matriarch of the “Lucas clan”.

Maddie was born on September 4, 1929 to Barbara and Michael Lucas in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She married her husband Gelston “Toot” Murray on January 21, 1953 at the Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her three children, Linda, Philip and his wife Leslie and John and his wife Linda; four grandchildren, Ryan, Alissa, Paul and John William.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions sent to the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or The Sustainability Laboratory by check to 229 E 85th Street, P.O. Box 1571, New York, NY 10028 or online at www.sustainabilitylabs.org/connect/.

Memorial Divine Liturgy will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 with Reverend Kevin E. Marks officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at the church.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

