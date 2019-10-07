Madeline J. Chrisopoulos, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline J. Chrisopoulos, 78, of Cortland, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, under the comforting care of hospice.

Jean was born Friday, September 5, 1941, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Eldon and Minnie Geiger Humphrey and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a manager with the AVI Food Systems in Warren.

Fond memories of Jean will forever be cherished by her three sons, Emanuel (Carol) of San Diego, Jim (Brenda) of San Diego and John (Pam) of Howland and three grandchildren, Grace, Zane and Sophia.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Zane Chrisopoulos; a sister, Nancy Swope and a brother, John Humphrey.

Private family services were held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Father Francis Katrinak, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church and St. John Paul II Parish, officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Jean’s name to the Animal Welfare League or Ohio Living Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.