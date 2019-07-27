Madalyn Marie (Popio) Petro, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madalyn Marie (Popio) Petro, 66, passed away Friday evening, July 26, 2019, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods, with her loving husband by her side, following a lengthy illness.

Madalyn was born June 22, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Norma Mendozzi Popio and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Petro worked as a medical coder for St. Elizabeth Hospital and Mercy Health for 37 years, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Madalyn greatly enjoyed skiing and was a former member of the Warren Ski Club. She also enjoyed attending Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball games and YSU football games and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Mrs. Petro leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 26 years, Michael Petro, whom she married November 14, 1992; her sister, June Ann Popio of Pittsburgh; two aunts, Antonette (Eugene) Calcagni of Poland and Jane Mendozzi of Struthers and two Godchildren, James Andrews and Douglas Wolfe.

Besides her parents, her brother, Thomas A. Popio also preceded Madalyn in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 31, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc. in Girard.