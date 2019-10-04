Mabel Edna Brown, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mabel Edna Brown will be held Saturday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Brown departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Country Side Quality Care in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Brown was born May 8, 1926, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David Phillips, Sr. and Martha Bruce Phillips.

She was formerly employed for over 35 years with the VA and was formerly employed as a teacher with the Philadelphia School System, retiring in 1998.

Mabel was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon and Red Hats Society.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Katherine Jones of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Margie Wilson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her brothers, Walter Phillips of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Charles (Francine) Phillips of Cranberry, Pennsylvania; her niece, whom she considered a daughter, Barbara Rucker of Farrell, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters and four brothers.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 6, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Morefield Cemetery