Mabel Carol Potts Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Carol Potts, 74, of 873 Oak Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:56 p.m. of natural causes at her residence.

She was born May 13, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel Scott, residing in the area since 1983.

Ms. Potts was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 33 years working in Medical Records, before retiring June 1, 2007.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she served as an usher, Sunday school teacher and enjoyed traveling, listening to music, playing spades and pinochle.

She leaves to mourn one son, Anthony J. Scott of Warren; two grandchildren, Ms. Ciji Newman of South Euclid and Anthony Farris of New Castle, Pennsylvania; six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Potts; parents, Arthur and Mabel Scott; one brother, Sylvester Thomas and two sisters, Ms. Dale Simms and Ms. Susie Green.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, June 1.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.