M. Patricia Brooks, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – M. Patricia Brooks, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Friday evening, July 17, 2020 in The Heritage at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1925 to Harry H. and Kathryn E. (Seiple) Artman.

Pat was a graduate of Jamestown High School and received certification from the American Institute of Banking.

She was employed for twenty-nine years as the Assistant Secretary at First Seneca Bank in Sharon and had retired in 1984 from the accounting department of National Church Supply, Chester, West Virginia.

Pat was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, was a member, past president and “Woman of the Year” of A.B.W.A .Shenango Valley Chapter and was a member of AARP #405 and Soutside Beaver Senior Citizens Group.

Her other interests included counter cross-stitching, reading and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirates fan.

On May 7, 1971 she married Norman H. Brooks, he passed away on December 27, 2009.

She is survived by two step-sons; Charles W. Brooks and his wife Nancy of Georgetown, Pennsylvania and David H. Brooks and his wife Debbie of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, eight step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Betty Lou Artman.

As per Pat’s wishes, there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Millcreek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.