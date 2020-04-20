Lynn M. Bean, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn M. Bean, 33, of Mercer, (Coolspring Township), Pennsylvania, passed away Friday evening, April 17, 2020 at AHN Grove City.



She was born in Grove City, on September 10, 1986.



She was 2004 graduate of Mercer High School and a 2006 graduate of the former Erie Business Center, where she took accounting classes. She worked for Adams Manufacturing in Portersville, Pennsylvania.



Lynn enjoyed life, good friends, and family.



She is survived by her father, Timothy J. Bean, and her brother, Thomas L. Bean, both of Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. (Reeher) Bean.



No services are scheduled at this time. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125