Lynn L. Hogue, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn L. Hogue, 62, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania died unexpectantly on November 8, 2019.

She was the daughter of David and Norma (Bookamer) Muntean of Ellwood City.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, for 20 years, Jack Hogue, sons; Rodney Wise,II (Catherine), of Ellwood City, Byron Wise (Lettie) of Alabama, grandchildren; Addison Wise, Lilly Wise, Lilah Wise, Claire Cope, and Jordan Gomez, Brother; Todd Muntean(Erica) of North Carolina, Mother-In-Law; Karen Hogue of New Brighton, Brother-In-Law; Jason Hogue of New Brighton, Nieces; Brooke Muntean of Ellwood City and Gabriella and Daniela Muntean of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by one brother; David Muntean(2002), Grandparents; Edward and Martha Rugh Bookamer, Nick and Elizbeth Muntean and two Uncles; Eddie Bookamer and George (Bud) Bookamer.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all she knew. She loved rescuing and fostering any and all types of animals with her husband, Jack. She was also an excellent cook. She also enjoyed riding horses and especially riding motorcycles with the love of her life Jack.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME, ELLWOOD CITY, with Funeral Services following at 5:00 P.M., with Pastor Tom Brown officiating.

Interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

You may read the obituary, sign her guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lynn L. Hogue please visit our Sympathy Store.