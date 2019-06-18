Lynn Dyll Peppel Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Dyll Peppel, 78, of Leetonia, died on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on March 1, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred Altomare and Margaret (Mansfield) Altomare and had lived in this area most of her life.

She worked as a court reporter for her entire career and operated her own court reporting firm for over 25 years, until her retirement in 1998.

She spent her winters in Cape Canaveral, Florida for most of her retirement and thoroughly enjoyed organizing card clubs, with an emphasis on cribbage. Lynn was an avid reader and served several years on the Leetonia Library Board and was also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She vigilantly watched the University of Notre Dame football games and attended as many games as possible over her lifetime.

She is survived by her partner of nearly 40 years, Clarence Pleadwell; two sons, Mark Peppel of Salem and Michael (Melanie) Peppel of Sydney, Australia; two sisters, Suanne Altomare of Salem and Gail (Dennis) Keller of Salem and six grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Marissa, Maxwell, Montgomery, Michaela and Robert.

She was passionate about interacting with her family and friends along with a knack for meeting new people from all walks of life.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

