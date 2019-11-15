Breaking News
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Lynn D. Seeger, East Palestine, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

November 15, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lynn D. Seeger, East Palestine, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn D. Seeger, 74, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Park Center Health Care and Rehab, following a lengthy illness.

He was born September 12, 1945, in Salem, son of the late Herman and Emma Lambright Seeger.

Lynn was a 1963 graduate of Springfield High School and a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine, where he previously served as a deacon.

He was employed at Kenmar for 20 years prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Hulton Seeger, whom he married in 1967 and a son, Tyler Seeger of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, two sisters, Patricia Carlisle, Cindy Mulhall, as well as, a brother, Gary Seeger.

No public services will be observed at this time. A private burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com