Lynn D. Seeger, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn D. Seeger, 74, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Park Center Health Care and Rehab, following a lengthy illness.

He was born September 12, 1945, in Salem, son of the late Herman and Emma Lambright Seeger.

Lynn was a 1963 graduate of Springfield High School and a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine, where he previously served as a deacon.

He was employed at Kenmar for 20 years prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Hulton Seeger, whom he married in 1967 and a son, Tyler Seeger of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, two sisters, Patricia Carlisle, Cindy Mulhall, as well as, a brother, Gary Seeger.

No public services will be observed at this time. A private burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.