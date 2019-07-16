Lynn D. Galey, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn D. Galey, 64 of Boardman, died unexpectedly Monday evening, July 15, 2019 in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born December 16, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Loyd and Joanne (Beight) Galey and had been a lifelong area resident.

Lynn was a graduate of Youngstown State University and had worked as a carpenter through Ohio Carpenter’s Union Local 171.

Besides his wife, the former Phyllis Gabriel-Berardino, whom he married August 26, 2009, he leaves his mother of North Lima; he leaves a stepson, Ronald (Sabrina) Berardino of Boardman; a stepgrandson, Zachary Beradino; a stepgranddaughter, Gianna Berardino; his brother, Lane (Mary Krut) Galey of South Euclid and two sisters, Laurel (Tom) Strock of Waunakee, Wisconsin and Lark (Keith) Wolfgang of Struthers. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Galey.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A short service and sharing of memories will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.