YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda M. Phillips passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 10, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Harry Richard and Mary Josephine Daigneau Larch.

She worked at JC Penny, then a Deli Manager at Nemenz and finally a clerk at Lucky 7.

She leaves behind her husband, Scott Phillips; a son, Michael P. (Jennifer) Reese; a daughter, Christina M. Keller and her grandchildren, Alexis N. (Blaine) Zahand, Brittany L. (Vartan) Melkumov and Michael R. (Jontaya) Reese. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Penelope Elizabeth and Lucille Isabelle Zahand and Lillian Lynn, Zoey Ann and Noah Vartan Melkumov. In addition she leaves behind her siblings, Larry R. (Cindy) Larch, Kenneth M. Larch, Joyce E. (Earl) Berridge, Marianne L. (Robert) Meshot and Debra J. (Albert) Pesa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Larch and a brother, Daniel J. Larch.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.