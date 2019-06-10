Lydia Gonzalez Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Youngstown Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, with Pastor William Rodriguez officiating, for Lydia Gonzalez, 76, who passed away Saturday, June 8, with her family by her side.

Lydia was born April 24, 1943, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Sabina Rodriguez and Benito Marcano.

She was a member of the Spanish Seventh –day Adventist Church in Youngstown.

Lydia will be remembered as a faithful person with a strong will to live. Her strength and faith in God helped her fight through all of her illnesses, right up to the very end. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren very much, dedicated most of her time to them. She was always funny and very friendly though she could get feisty when protecting and defending her family.

Lydia will be deeply missed by her husband, Wilfredo Gonzalez, whom she married January 23, 1965; her children, Wilfredo Gonzalez of Yauco, Puerto Rico; Leticia Gonzalez of Orlando, Florida, Jessette Santiago of Youngstown and Carlos Gonzalez, also of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Paula Rodriguez and her two brothers, Ismael Marcano and Benito Marcano, Jr.

The Gonzalez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, June 12 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the church, prior to the 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.