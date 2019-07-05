LV “Honey Bunch” Hill, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LV “Honey Bunch” Hill, 85, 2227 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born November 13, 1933 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of RC and Beulah Mae Barber Hill, residing in the area for 71 years.

Mr. Hill was employed with Labors International Union of North America Local 935 for 35 years as a laborer, before retiring in 1990.

He enjoyed fishing and auto mechanics.

He married Darlene Williams Hill August 11, 2018.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn four sons, John L. (Jamie) Hill of Los Angeles, California, Daniel (Darlene) Hill of Dallas, Texas, Joseph A. Hill and Randy L. (Nia) Hill both of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Ms. Priscilla Hill of Ravenna and Mrs. Darlene (Christopher) Richardson of Warren; one brother, Robert Hill of Austintown; two sisters, Ms. Lodell Hill and Ms. Jimmie Will Williams both of Warren; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Murlean Dixon Hill who died March 11, 2010; two brothers, Roosevelt Hill and Bill Hill and one sister, Adelle Dukes.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Grace AME Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the family home, 2227 Milton Street, SE.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.