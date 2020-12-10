Luis Garay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luis Garay, 56 of St. Louis, Missouri, departed this life Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Louis Medical Center, following an intraventricular hemorrhage.

He was born February 25, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Julio and Dorothy Ann Rankin Garay, residing in the area for 30 years.

Mr. Garay was employed with Stellar Manufacturing Company for 23 years as a Machine Operator.

He was a 1983 graduate of South High School and enjoyed music.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Dorothy Ann Garay of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Kimberly Garay Singer of Youngstown; one nephew, Valentino Singer; two nieces, Amber and Aset and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at the New Bethel Baptist Church, with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Services are being live streamed for loved ones in St. Louis and other cities at the New Bethel Baptist Church Face Book page.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

