Lucy Nazarini, Boardman, Ohio

November 15, 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Nazarini, 100, of Boardman, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Holly Hill Healthcare Community in Newbury, Ohio.

She was born Thursday, December 5, 1918 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Diodato and Angeline Orlando Marinelli and was a lifelong area resident.

Lucy and her late husband, Nick were the owners and operators of Nazarini’s Family Foods in Smoky Hollow and was a member of Retail Grocers Association.

Of the Catholic faith, Lucy was a longtime member of St. Charles Boromeo Catholic Church in Boardman where she belonged to its Altar & Rosary Society, Ladies Guild and Joly Nine Club. 

She loved to cook and dance.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Nazarini and Anthony (Ronna); two grandchildren, Mark (Margaret) Nazarini and Jill (Anthony) Griffin; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Nazarini; two sons, Nicholas and Robert Nazarini; a brother, Peter Marinelli and four sisters, Caroline Porfilio, Pauline Derosa, Mary Santangelo and Doris Testa.

A private family service will be held.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

