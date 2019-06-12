Lucy Jones Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going service in honor of Mrs. Lucy Jones will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Vision New Day in Youngstown. Mrs. Jones departed this life Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Mrs. Jones was born September 30, 1922 in Montgomery, Alabama a daughter of King and Anna Jones coming to the Mahoning valley many years ago.

She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Louvenia Hooten with whom she made her home, Delores Williams of Mishawaka, Indiana ; ten grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charley Jones; a host of siblings; her children, Anna Martin, Kenneth McIntosh, Ronnie Lee Jones; her granddaughter, Felicia Ann Underwood and her great grandson, Kollie Lamont McClendon.



The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.