Lucille Winters Ringold, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Winters Ringold, 78 of 2404 Milton Street SE, Warren, departed this life Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:01 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, of congestive heart failure.

She was born October 4, 1942 in Hickman, Kentucky, the daughter of Fred and Susie Blue Winters, residing in the area for 62 years.

Mrs. Ringold was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for many years in Automotive Wiring.

She enjoyed shopping and flower gardening.

She married Joe N. Ringold, Jr. October 16, 1986, he died May 25, 2018.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Dwayne (Nakita) Cruse and Keith (Michaela) Cruse, both of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Mrs. Willa (DeAver) Williamson of Warren; one stepson, Michael Ringold of Miami, Florida; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Carmen (Philip) Kitchen of Youngstown and Ms. Enka Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steven Cruse and one daughter, Ms. Lori Cruse.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her daughter, Mrs. Willa Williamson, 1040 Genesee Drive NE, Warren, OH 44484.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Lucille Winters Ringold, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.