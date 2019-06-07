Lucille M. Courson Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Marie Courson, 87, of South Mercer Street, New Castle, died Monday, June 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

She was born December 12, 1931 in Dunkirk, New York, a daughter of the late Anthony and Caroline (Mangan) Marzullo.

She was married to the late James H. Courson who died December 12, 1999.

Mrs. Courson worked as a nurse’s aide and a home healthcare nurse for a number of years. She also was a waitress and Hudson Lunch.

She enjoyed camping and making crafts and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children, Debra L. Beck and her husband, Richard, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, Cheryl A. Miller and her husband, David, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Ernest B. Osborn and his wife, Sharon, of White Lake, Michigan, Kathleen Childress and her husband, Steven, of Yuba City, California, Darleen Osborn and her companion, Jerry Stalnecker, of New Castle, Linda Fulkerson and her husband, Jerry, of Prosperity, South Carolina and Wendy Knox of New Castle; 24 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Pennewell; four brothers, James, Anthony, Frank and Joseph Marzullo and her sister, Beatrice Taddio.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.