Lucille Jean “Jeanie” Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Jean “Jeanie” Williams, 67, of 1631 Keri Drive, Warren, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:13 p.m.at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following an extended illness.

She was born February 19, 1952 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jonathon Ellis and Lucille Jordan Worthey.

Ms. Williams was employed with General Electric for 20 years as an Assembler, before retiring. She also worked as a Day Care Provider for 5 years.

She also was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of Monument of Faith C.O.G.I.C., where she served as an Usher and sang in the Choir. She enjoyed cooking, going to church and helping others.

She married Allan D. Williams Sr. March 25, 1972, he died June 30, 2003.

She leaves to mourn one son, Allan D. Williams Jr. of Warren; one daughter, Ms. YaSheca C. Williams of Warren; three brothers, Juan Worthey Sr. of Southfield, MI, Anthony “Tony” Worthey and Duke Worthey both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Beverly Jordan Thomas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one stepsister, Ms. Towana Worthey Guy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ms. Cherylynn Ann “Mousie” Brown; two brothers, Allan Jordan and Richard Jordan.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.