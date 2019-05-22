Lucille A. Gocala Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christine Church with prayers at 10:00 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, for Lucille A Gocala, who passed away on Monday, May 21, 2019.

Lucille was born in Youngstown on December 11, 1933, a daughter of Stephen and Anna Svetlak.

She graduated from Wilson High School and was a cashier at Loblaws grocery store.

She belonged to St. Christine Church.

She was an avid knitter and crocheter and made baby blankets for the NICU at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Surviving are her husband, Stephen Gocala, whom she married July 11, 1977; two stepsons, Stephen Gocala, Jr. of Youngstown and Mark (Peggy) Gocala of Canfield; a stepdaughter, Lisa (John) Rotz of Campbell; a brother, George Svetlak of Canfield and five grandchildren, Maxwell, Christopher, Tyler, Megan and Haylie.

She was a champion for her grandchildren, sharing in their activities and being a personal cheerleader.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers and two sisters.

Friends will be received on Thursday, May 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.