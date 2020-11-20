Lt. Donald J. Beauchene, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lt. Donald J. Beauchene, 54, of Vienna, entered peacefully into eternal life shortly after Noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19 while on duty. He passed away following complications in the Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on September 16, 1966 in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Herbert and Linda Bogli

Don attended and completed the fire school at the Youngstown Fire Department’s Fire Academy.

Donnie was currently working 3-Turn as a Lieutenant for the City of Warren as a firefighter. He was also the owner and operator with his wife of Blush Spa & Gift Boutique in Warren since 2017.

He was a member of the Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204.

Donnie was involved in several ministries over the years. It was always his passion to give back to others and to make difference in others lives. Donnie went on several mission trips to Guatemala, Bogota Columbia, and most recently to the New York Dream Center with his wife. He and his wife worked together in the community on many outreach projects with the Warren Family Mission, local inner-city ministries including IGNITE, the DALE foundation, and they contributed to various local charities.

Donnie enjoyed traveling and vacationing, especially to Anna Maria Island with his wife. They went to Anna Maria yearly. Donnie loved Florida so much that he and Michelle were married there before having their ceremony here in Ohio with friends and family. He and Michelle were adventure partners and created so many memories in their travels. He enjoyed his motorcycle, doing home projects, and most recently took up cross bow hunting with his son-in-law. He also loved making homemade pasta on Sundays, and camping, but most importantly Donnie enjoyed being with his family.

Donnie is survived by the love of his life and wife of ten years, the former Michelle Miller whom he married on January 19, 2011; his parents, Herbert and Linda Bogli of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Together Don and Michelle shared six children until recently when they adopted four siblings, creating a beautiful family of 12. His children include Brittany Hartzell (David) Danforth of Warren, Hillary (Brae) Hartzell of Leavittsburg, Daniel (Toni) Beauchene of Warren, Dustin Beauchene of Vienna, Madison Beauchene of Vienna, Raegan Evans of Niles, London Beauchene, Brooklyn Beauchene, Lilliana Beauchene and Lucianna Beauchene, still at home; five grandchildren, Alexis, Luca, Jaxon, Zayden and Brodee; a brother, Dr. Robert (Tiffany) Bogli of Cincinnati; a sister, Terry (Jathan) McKay of Louisiana; a brother, Tom Bogli of Tennessee and a brother-in-law, Tim O’Keefe of Leadville, Colorado.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Lynnette O’Keefe.

Lt. Beauchene will lie in state on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in North Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 and again on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m.

A Funeral Service, with Pastor Myron Daum officiating, will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at North-Mar Church.

A Procession with Last Call Service will follow at Main Fire Station on South St. in Warren.

Monetary donations can be made to the family who will be setting up a scholarship for first responders.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health care protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church (if not staying for the service) after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The Beauchene family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. The service will be recorded and uploaded to social media.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.