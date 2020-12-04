Lovie Lee Cobb, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lovie Lee Cobb, 90, of 910 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Warren, departed this life Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:18 p.m., at her residence of natural causes.

She was born September 6, 1930, in Jeffersonville, Georgia, the daughter of John Howard and Lillie Lowe Emory, residing in the area for 74 years, coming from Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Mrs. Cobb was a Homemaker and Entrepreneur for 40 years, before retiring. She also dabbled in Real Estate and ran a Food Stand.

She attended Jeffersonville High School

She was a member of Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C., where she served on the Mother’s Board, sang in the Adult Choir, was a Prayer Warrior and enjoyed gardening, listening to gospel music, cooking and loved her church and family.

She married Parkies Cobb, Sr., July 10, 1947, he died November 25, 1994.

She leaves to mourn John E. Cobb, Sr. and Parkies Cobb, Jr., Both of Warren, Vincent E. (Darlene) Cobb Sr. of Syracuse, New York, Melvin D. Cobb and Richard D. Cobb, Sr., both of Columbus and Jeffrey Lee Cobb of Warren; two daughters, Mrs. Lillie M. (Jeffrey) Hubbard of Warren and Ms. Sandra A. Cobb of Columbus; 46 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Isaiah Cobb and Cleotis Cobb; six sisters, Udee Emory, Annie Mae Shinholster, Willie Mae Emory, Ola Mae Height, Cora Mae Stephens and Retha Stephens and one brother, Casey Emory.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

