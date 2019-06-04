Louise O. Rhodes Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise O. Rhodes, 91, of State Route 517, passed away at 8:35 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a recent illness.

Mrs. Rhodes was born October 23, 1927 in Queens, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George W. and Lona Pearl (Wombsley) Kirby and had lived in the Lisbon area since 1968.

She worked as an assembler at the former Warren Molded Plastics Company in Salem, retiring in the late 1980’s and had formerly attended the Lisbon Assembly of God Church.

Louise was also an amateur artist and enjoyed painting and gardening. Her main passion was her family and she loved every minute she could spend with them.

Her husband, Richard H. Rhodes, whom she married March 9, 1946, preceded her in death December 20, 1996.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Sherry E. (William) Whittenberger of Youngstown and Gina I. (Joel) Dickson of Fowler; son, Rick T. (Kim Culler) Rhodes of Lisbon; sisters, Joanne Bryner of Jefferson, Ohio, Marilyn Maze of Texas and Carolyn Hudson of Bradenton, Florida; brother, Leonard “Buck” Kirby of Andover, Ohio; grandchildren, Darren Scott Cullison, Shannon Louise Murphy, Leah Dawn Dickson Smith, Vannessa Dawn Dickson, Adam Joel Dickson, Dustin Rhodes and Josh Rhodes and great-grandchildren, Rebecca Cullison, Nichole Murphy, Conner Murphy, Adison Rhodes and Evangeline Grace Smith.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was also preceded in death by her siblings, Freddie Kirby, Albert Kirby, Lillie Mathey, Flossie Tarr, Georgia Russ, Gerald Kirby, Gene Kirby, Genevieve Zickafoose and Evangeline Abbott.

A celebration of Louise’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Fowler, OH 44418, everyone is welcome.

Private calling hours and funeral services will be held at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.