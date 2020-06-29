Louise Nerti, West Pittsburg, PA

WEST PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Nerti, 88, of Center Avenue, West Pittsburg, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home in West Pittsburg.

She was born March 6, 1932 in South New Castle Borough, a daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Mooney) Carney.

She was married to the late Joseph A. Nerti who died April 8, 2008.

Mrs. Nerti was a toll collector and supervisor for the Pennsylvania Turnpike retiring after 15 years.

She loved crosswords puzzles, crocheting and knitting, especially afghans and slippers. Mrs. Nerti was known for baking her nut rolls and she loved going to Conneaut Lake.

She is survived by three children, Catherine A. Angelo and her husband, Mike, of Edinburg, John P. Nerti of West Pittsburg and Christine L. Nerti of West Pittsburg; two brothers, Dan Carney of New Castle and Jerry Carney of West Pittsburg; six grandchildren, Michael Angelo III, Kim Gabriel and Matt, Joe Angelo and Jen, Lisa Gasperoni and Joe, Jonathan Nerti and Katy and Rocco Nerti and Kim and nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Roman, Malaina, Granthom, Gryffen, Everhett, Rocco, Jr. and Scarlett.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph “Coke” Nerti; her brother, Martin Carney and her sister, Josephine Esposito.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Brendan Dawson will be officiating. We are asking friends and family to meet at St. Vitus Church Thursday morning, July 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.