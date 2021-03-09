Louise “Lula Mae Keith” Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise “Lula Mae Keith” Stokes, age 73 formerly of Youngstown, passed away February 28, 2021 peacefully in her sleep.

She was born in Talladega, Alabama on February 19, 1948.

She graduated from Westside High School as salutatorian.

In 1966 she moved to Youngstown, Ohio and attended Youngstown State University.

She worked 17 years at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and a host of other jobs.

She is survived and cherished by her two Sons Victor (Stephanie) Stokes of McDonough, Georgia and Darryl Stokes of Salem, Ohio, Grandchildren Danielle Stokes, Ashley Stokes, Brittany Stokes, D’angelo Stokes, Devon Stokes, Destiny Stokes and Dominique Stokes, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The beloved daughter of the late Ms. Lula Mae Ross, she is proceeded in death by her brothers Charlie Stokes, MC Keith, Allen Keith and sisters Mamie Lee Roberts and Lillie Dale White.