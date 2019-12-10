Louise Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Louise Johnson, met our Heavenly Father God at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Sandersville, Georgia, on May 23, 1933. She was born to Mitchell and Daisy (Daniel) Williams.

Mrs. Johnson graduated from Thomas Elder High School in 1950. She moved to Warren in 1951 and became a worker at Isaly’s Dairy.

On October 16, 1951, came the blessed marriage between Willie Hayes “Bro” Johnson and Louise Williams.

In September 1956, the Johnsons were blessed with their new baby daughter.

Mrs. Johnson worked for Isaly’s ten more years, then was hired at Ohio Lamp, where she worked the next 30 years. After retiring, Mrs. Johnson enjoyed watching basketball games, doing puzzles, music, making hats, sweater shirts, cooking and spending time with her family.

She leaves her daughter, Kim Gamble; her stepson, Larry Brown; her grandson, Kevin Jiavonne “Bootsie” Gamble; her stepgranddaughter, Kimberly Gamble; her great-granddaughters, Symphanie and Sharika Gamble; seven other great-grandchildren; one brother, Vernon “Doc” Williams, of Augusta, Georgia and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband; five brothers and four sisters.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, in the chapel at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Road S.E., Warren, Ohio 44484, with interment to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.