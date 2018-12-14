My Valley Tributes

Louise E. Jones Obituary

New Middletown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Louise Jones, 96, of New Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her residence at Masternick Memorial Health Center.

She was born June 26, 1922, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Carl and Myrtle (Arbuckle) Weaver and was lifelong area resident.

Louise always filled her home with the sounds of her favorite tunes on her organ. She loved collecting dolls and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, as well as baking her world-famous chocolate and elderberry pies.

Louise is survived by her sons, Carl (Kathy) Jones of Boardman and Bill (Robyn) Jones of Lake Havasu, as well as her son-in-law, Richard Stilson. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Cheri (Thomas) Metzinger, Trace and James Jones, Richard Stilson, Ron (Mo) Stilson and Raymond Stilson as well as seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters Betty Moore and Shirley Suaza.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; daughter, Donna; sister, Jean Stepp and grandson, Russell Stilson.

