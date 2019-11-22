Louise Ann Greenberg, West Chester, PA

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ann Greenberg, age 77, formerly of 419 E. Jamestown Rd. W. Salem Township and of West Chester, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019 in Quality Life Services at Mercer.



She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 17, 1941 to R. Treadon and Ruth (Adzima) Beal.

She was a 1959 graduate of Commodore Perry High School, attended Western Reserve College, Cleveland, Ohio, earned a B.S. in Biology from Thiel College and received her degree in Nursing from Delaware Community College.

Louise worked as an R.N. In various facilities, specializing in Geriatrics and also local government entities as a Health Officer.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and was a member of W. Salem Township. V.F.D. Auxiliary.

Her hobbies included, woodworking, knitting, crocheting, baking, playing the piano and painting.



She is survived by her son; Randy Miles and his wife Wendy of West Chester, Pennsylvania, three sisters; Sally Wagner of Hadley, Beth Murray and her husband Tom of Hadley and Margie Knauff and her husband Pete of Fredonia, two grandchildren; Christopher and Danielle, several nieces and nephews and her faithful canine companion; Cash.



Louise was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands. The family would like to thank the staffs of Quality Life Services at Mercer and Three Rivers Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Louise.

Calling hours are Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greeville, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.