Louise Allen Threats Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Allen Threats, 67, of 1908 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:47 p.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 14, 1952 in Lake Providence, Louisiana, the daughter of Berry and Ruthie Mae Smith Allen, residing in the area for 47 years.

Ms. Threats was employed with Albert’s Nursing Home for ten years as a nurse’s aide, before retiring in 1989.

She was a 1971 graduate of G.W. Griffin High School (Lake Providence).

She was a member of Third Christian Church, where she served on the Deaconess Board, Eastern Stars and enjoyed bowling, bingo, dancing and music.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Joseph Threats III of Warren and Billy Owens of Southington; four daughters, Ms. Andrea Louise (Maurice) Moore and Ms. Tameka Cherrille (Goodwin) Lofton, Ms. Voninita McCorkle all of Warren and Ms. Oleeka Butler of Youngstown; one brother, Alvin Allen of Texas City, Texas; four sisters, Mrs. Helen (Solomon) Ware of Columbus, Mrs. Ruby Dean (Benjamin) Walker, Ms. Octavia Allen and Mrs. Juanita (Sheldon) Walker all of Warren; 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Alicia Nicole Brown; one adopted daughter, Ms. Susan Moxley; three brothers, Lee Allen, Louis Allen and Otis Allen and three sisters, Ms. Rosetta Rodgers, Ms. Estella Jackson and Ms. Doris Jones.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Third Christian Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church on Wednesday, May 29.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 3182 Merriweather, the home of her daughter, Tameka Lofton and 1874 Southwest Boulevard, Warren, the home of Anita Allen.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.