Louise A. Cutrone Obituary

Campbell, Ohio - October 6, 2018

Oct 10, 2018

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 08:24 PM EDT

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with Monsignor Peter Polando officiating, for Louise A. Cutrone, 91, who passed away Saturday, October 6, at her home and with her family by her side.

Louise was born June 19, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of Walter and Anna Konieczny Nizolek and was the last of ten siblings,

She was a homemaker and a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

Louise enjoyed pasta dinners on Sundays with her children and grandchildren. 

She was an avid bingo player with her many friends.

Louise’s husband, Dominic A. Cutrone, whom she married October 16, 1948, passed away May 15, 1996.   

Louise will be deeply missed by her children, Victor Cutrone, Dominic (Denise) Cutrone, Maryann (Walter) Perez, with whom she made her home, Michael (Jennifer) Cutrone, Rose Kee and Kenny Cutrone; her 15 grandchildren, Victor Cutrone, Shelly Cutrone, Carla Moschella, Dominic Cutrone, Nick Cutrone, Danielle Bland, Patty Ratliff, Michael Cutrone, Anthony Cutrone, Victoria Cutrone, Rick Kee, Dominique Kee, Kenny Cutrone, Vincent Cutrone and Marissa Clayton; one great-grandchild, Hope Bland and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dominic; she was preceded in death by her son, Nick Cutrone; her son-in-law, Robert Kee; five sisters and four brothers.

The Cutrone family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday morning, October 13 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

